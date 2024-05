GfK Chart-Track this week said Sony Corp.’s Helldivers II for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between May 12 and May 18, Helldivers II ranked as the No. 35 top software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 20 the week prior.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.