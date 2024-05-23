Xbox Game Pass drops Hauntii

May 23, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Hauntii to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Hauntii is an action adventure title in which users use powers to command creatures and the environment to solve puzzles and tackle obstacles.

