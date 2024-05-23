Xbox Game Pass drops Galacticare

May 23, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Galacticare to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Galacticare is a healthcare management simulation title hire doctors, build treatment facilities, and cure illnesses.

