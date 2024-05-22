Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Nintendo Switch No. 14 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between May 6 and May 12, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes sold 2,722 units to rank as the No. 14 software title in the period.

It ranked at No. 11 the week prior.

Developed by Rabbit & Bear Studios, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a turn-based strategy RPG to be developed by Yoshitaka Murayama (Suikoden I & II) and Junko Kawano (Suikoden I & IV). It includes a six-character battle system, 2D sprites in 3D backgrounds, and more than 100 characters.