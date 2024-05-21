PS Plus Game Catalog May 2024 deploys

May 21, 2024

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in May 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4), Deceive Inc. (PS5), The Sims 4 City Living (PS4), Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5), The Settlers: New Allies (PS4), Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4), Cat Quest (PS4), Cat Quest II (PS4), The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4), and Watch Dogs (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include 2Xtreme (PS5, PS4), G-Police (PS5, PS4), and Worms Pinball (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released May 21.

