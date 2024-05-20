PS Plus Game Catalog May 2024 previewed

Sony Corp. this week will release the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in May 2024.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4), Deceive Inc. (PS5), The Sims 4 City Living (PS4), Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5), The Settlers: New Allies (PS4), Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5, PS4), Cat Quest (PS4), Cat Quest II (PS4), The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4), and Watch Dogs (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include 2Xtreme (PS5, PS4), G-Police (PS5, PS4), and Worms Pinball (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released May 21.