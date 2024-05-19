PSN Big Games Big Deals Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Big Games Big Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition at $23.99, NHL 24 at $20.99, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at $48.99, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at $19.99, Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition at $37.49, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart at $29.39, and Resident Evil 5 at $4.99.

The sale ends Mar. 22.