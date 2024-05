Sony Corp. this month said Sea of Thieves for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Apr. 2024 data.

For the month, Sea of Thieves ranked as the No. 3 PS5 PSN download title in the U.S. and Canada.

Sea of Thieves is shared-world adventure title in which users to sail together on voyages, combat rival ships, and hunt for riches.