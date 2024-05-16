Dragon’s Dogma II No. 10 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network in Apr. 2024.

For the month, Dragon’s Dogma II ranked as the No. 10 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

It ranked at No. 3 the month prior.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.