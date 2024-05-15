Princess Peach: Showtime! No. 4 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the Japan.

Between Apr. 29 and May 5, Princess Peach: Showtime! sold 9,933 units to rank at No. 4 in software sales.

It has sold 160,351 units in the region to date.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action title in which Princess Peach must transform into various roles in order to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Transformations include Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Pastry Chef Peach.