Apple deploys iPad Air M2

Apple Inc. this week released the iPad Air M2, the latest version of the tablet.

The iPad Air sports the M2 chip for faster performance, an Ultra Wide 12MP camera set in the landscape edge, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G functionality.

The M2 version, which includes an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, is said to be nearly 50 percent faster than the previous iPad Air M1.

It is sold in an 11-inch and 13-inch model, both of which are compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The 11-inch iPad Air M2 128GB starts at $599 and the 13-inch iPad Air M2 128GB starts at $799.