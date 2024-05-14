Xbox Game Pass drops Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

May 14, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a third-person co-op adventure title that includes puzzles, exploration, and boss battles.

