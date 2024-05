Famitsu this month said Stellar Blade for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 29 and May 5, Stellar Blade sold 18,133 units to rank as the No. 2 software title in the period.

It ranked at No. 1 the week prior.

Developed by Shift Up, Stellar Blade is a third-person combat title that includes fast combat, upgradable skills, and ranged attacks in a semi-open world.