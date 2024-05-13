Square Enix to enter multiplatform strategy amid lower profits

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week said it will enter a new multiplatform strategy amid lower year-over-year profits.

The company said it will pursue an aggressive multiplatform strategy that includes platforms from Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Corp., Microsoft Corp., and PCs, particularly for major franchise and AAA titles.

While the company recorded increased sales up 3.8 percent to $2.28 billion year-over-year, profit fell 69.7 percent to $96.2 million compared to one year ago.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exclusively to the PlayStation 5 in the last fiscal year. The newly announced strategy indicates future franchise installments will released to all platforms to maximize profits.