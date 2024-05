Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Couch Co-op Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition at $22.49, Mr. Driller DrillLand at $2.99, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom at $19.99, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at $14.99.

The sale ends May 13.