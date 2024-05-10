Street Fighter 6 sells 3.3M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Street Fighter 6 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC has sold 3.3 million units at global retail.

The Street Fighter franchise has sold 55 million units worldwide.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.