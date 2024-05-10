PSN holds Games Under $15 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Persona 4 Golden at $11.99, Tales of Arise at $14.79, Dirt 5, at $11.99, The Evil Within 2 at $7.99, Puyo Puyo Tetris at $3.99, Shining Resonance Refrain at $5.99, Doraemon Story of Seasons at $14.99, Valkyria Chronicles 4 at $9.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at $14.99.

The sale ends Mar. 13.