Xbox Game Pass drops Little Kitty, Big City

May 9, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Little Kitty, Big City to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Little Kitty, Big City is an open-world exploration title that includes quests, customization, and napping.

