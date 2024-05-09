Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition to challenge Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Co., Ltd this week announced Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will include more than 150 speedrun challenges from 13 classic NES titles, including Balloon Fight, Donkey Kong, Excitebike, Ice Climber, Kid Icarus, Kirby’s Adventure, Metroid, Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels, The Legend of Zelda, and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

It will be sold at $29.99.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Deluxe Set will include the physical game, five collectible pins, 13 art cards and a NES Game Pak replica for display at $59.99.