Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Achievement Hunter Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Outriders Complete Edition at $19.49, 11-11 Memories Retold at $4.49, Back 4 Blood at $5.99, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $41.99, Gotham Knights at $13.99, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series at $9.99, Skull and Bones Deluxe Edition at $42.49, and Tales of Symphonia at $19.99.

The sale ends May 13.