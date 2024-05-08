Nintendo Switch successor to be announced this fiscal year

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will announce the successor to the Nintendo Switch this fiscal year ending Mar. 2025.

The Nintendo Switch, released in Mar. 2017, has sold 141 million units to date. The console / handheld hybrid was a smash hit for the company, which combined its console and handheld business to produce a steady release of blockbuster software titles from the Mario, Zelda, and Mario Kart, and Animal Crossing franchises.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 2024, Nintendo net profit totaled $3 billion, while annual sales increased four percent to $11 billion.

The company sold 15.7 million Nintendo Switch units in the fiscal year.

It expects to sell 13.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending Mar. 2025.