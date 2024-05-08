Helldivers 2 to deploy Polar Patriots Warbond this week

Sony Corp. this week will release the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond which includes new Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Utility Booster, and Armor.

Polar Patriots Warbond Primary Weaponry includes the AR-61 Tenderizer, SMG-72 Pummeler, and the PLAS-101 Purifier.

Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster include the G-13 Incendiary Impact, P-113 Verdict, and Motivational Shocks.

New Armor includes the CW-36 Winter Warrior, CW-22 Kodiak, and the CW-4 Artic Ranger.

It will be sold May 9.

Helldivers 2 is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.