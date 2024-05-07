Xbox Game Pass drops Kona II: Brume

NEWSPCTECHXBS

Written by:

May 7, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Kona II: Brume to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Kona II: Blume is a first-person narrative title in which users will explore a mining village distorted by a mysterious mist called the Brume.

Previous Story:
PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN May 2024 games deploy

Comments are closed.