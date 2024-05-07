Apple previews iPad Pro M4

Apple Inc. this week announced the iPad Pro M4, a thinner, more powerful entry in the premium iPad segment.

The iPad Pro M4 includes the M4 chip, a second-generation 3nm technology with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which can deliver the same performance as the prior M2-based model using half the power.

In addition, the iPad Pro M4 sports the Ultra Retina XDR, a new tandem OLED technology that can provide up to 1000 nits of brightness, and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content.

The Neural Engine is now capable of 38 trillion operations per second for powerful video and photo editing performance.

The 11-inch model chassis clocks in at only 5.3mm while the 13-inch model is only 5.1mm.

The 12MP camera is paired with the new adaptive True Tone flash to scan documents and eliminate shadows. The front camera has moved to landscape mode for improved video conferencing.

The device supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, which includes new squeeze functionality to deploy a tool palette, and barrel roll to rotate the pencil and change shape orientation.

Finally, the new Magic Keyboard will offer a full function row and larger trackpad.

The 11-inch iPad Pro M4 256GB will be sold at $999 and the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 256GB will be sold at $1,199.