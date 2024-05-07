Apple previews iPad Air M2

Apple Inc. this week previewed the iPad Air M2, the latest version of the tablet.

The iPad Air will sport the M2 chip for faster performance, an Ultra Wide 12MP camera set in the landscape edge, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G functionality.

The M2 version, which includes an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, is said to be nearly 50 percent faster than the previous iPad Air M1.

It will be sold in an 11-inch and 13-inch model, both of which are compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The 11-inch iPad Air M2 128GB will start at $599 and the 13-inch iPad Air M2 128GB will start at $799.

Both will be released May 15.