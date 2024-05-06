Xbox Golden Week Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Golden Week Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent off.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition at $39.99, Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition at $47.99, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age at $19.99, Persona 3 Reload at $59.99, Andro Dunos 2 at $7.49, Capcom Fighting Collection at $19.99, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion at $24.99, Monster Hunter Rise at $9.99, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy at $9.89.

The sale ends May 6.