Xbox Beyond Spring Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Beyond Spring Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles and DLC by up to 60 percent.

Discounted products include Payday 3: Chapter 1 – Syntax Error at $9.89, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun Maverick Aircraft Set at $9.99, Capcom Arcade Stadium: Final Fight at $0.99, Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Ultimate Upgrade $31.49, Persona 3 Reload DLC Pack at $21.59, and Tekken 7 – Season Pass at $9.99.

The sale ends May 6.