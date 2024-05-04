Nintendo eShop NIS America Golden Week 2024 Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the NIS America Golden Week 2024 Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent off.

Discounted titles include Crymachina Deluxe Edition at $55.99, Disgaea 1 Complete at $17.49, Disgaea 7 Complete Edition at $76.99, Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk at $19.99, R-Type Final 2 at $19.99, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition at $34.99, and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition at $37.49.

The sale ends May 5.