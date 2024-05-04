Helldivers 2 PC to require PSN account

Sony Corp. this week said Helldivers 2 PC users will be required to link a PlayStation Network account.

From May 6, all new Helldivers 2 PC users will be required to link a PSN account to their Steam account. Current players will be required to link a PSN account by May 30.

The company cited safety and security for PlayStation Studios titles, including combating abuse, player bans, and rights to appeal.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.