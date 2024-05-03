Sand Land No. 16 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Sand Land for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Apr. 21 and Apr. 27, Sand Land ranked as the No. 16 best-selling title in the All Formats Chart.

Sand Land is an action RPG in which main character Beelzebub will learn to control his demonic powers to lead a small band of heroes.

Users can assemble tanks and other vehicles to help navigate the world to bring water back to the world.

The final game is written and designed by Akira Toriyama.