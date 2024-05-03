Helldivers II to deploy Polar Patriots Warbond

Sony Corp. this month will release the Helldivers II Polar Patriots Warbond which includes new Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Utility Booster, and Armor.

Polar Patriots Warbond Primary Weaponry includes the AR-61 Tenderizer, SMG-72 Pummeler, and the PLAS-101 Purifier.

Secondary Weapons and Utility Booster include the G-13 Incendiary Impact, P-113 Verdict, and Motivational Shocks.

New Armor includes the CW-36 Winter Warrior, CW-22 Kodiak, and the CW-4 Artic Ranger.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.