Dragon’s Dogma II No. 1 in Apr. sales

Circana this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as the top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Apr. 2024, Dragon’s Dogma II ranked as the No. 1 software based on dollar sales.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.