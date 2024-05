Famitsu this month said Atlus Co., Ltd.’s Unicorn Overlord for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 15 and Apr. 21, Unicorn Overlord sold 1,515 units to rank as the No. 25 software in the period.

It has sold 73,166 units in the region to date.

Developed by Vanillaware, Unicorn Overlord is a strategy RPG that includes turn-based battles, overworld exploration, unit customization, and more than 60 characters.