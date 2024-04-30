Princess Peach: Showtime! No. 2 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Apr. 15 and Apr. 21, Princess Peach: Showtime! sold 8,012 units to rank at No. 1 in software sales.

The title has sold 143,180 units to date in the region.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action title in which Princess Peach must transform into various roles in order to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Transformations include Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Pastry Chef Peach.