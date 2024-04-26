Xbox Q3 revenue spikes; hardware sales fall

Microsoft Corp. this week recorded increased revenue in the Xbox division due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition despite falling hardware sales.

In Q3, the More Personal Computing division, which includes the Xbox business, held $15.58 billion in revenue. Gaming revenue increased 51 percent including the 55 points of impact from the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Xbox content and services revenue increased 62 percent due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Finally, Xbox hardware increased 31 percent from one year ago.