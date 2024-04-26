Rise of the Ronin No. 5 in France sales

GSD this week said Sony Corp.’s Rise of the Ronin for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from France.

Between Apr. 8 and Apr. 14, Rise of the Ronin ranked as the No. 5 physical game title in France based on revenue.

The title has sold 96,865 units to date in the region.

Developer by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is a combat-based open-world RPG set in 1863 Yokohama, Japan.

The title includes close-quarters weaponry, firearm combat, critical mission decisions, and online co-op functionality for up to three users.