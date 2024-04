Sony Corp. this week is holding the May Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Octopath Traveler II, Persona 5, R-Type Final 3 Evolved, SNK 40th Anniversary Edition, Star Ocean The Divine Force, Super Bomberman R2, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

The sale ends May 8.