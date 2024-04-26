Princess Peach: Showtime! No. 1 in France sales

GSD this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling title in the latest retail data from France.

Between Apr. 8 and Arp. 14, Princess Peach: Showtime! ranked as the No. 1 physical game title based on revenue.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action title in which Princess Peach must transform into various roles in order to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Transformations include Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Pastry Chef Peach.