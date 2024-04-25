Dragon’s Dogma II No. 24 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between Apr. 8 and Apr. 14, Dragon’s Dogma II sold 1,816 units to rank at No. 24 in software sales.

The title has sold 83,751 units to date.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.