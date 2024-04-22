PC Game Pass to drop Manor Lords

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
April 22, 2024
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Manor Lords to PC Game Pass.
Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game that includes city building, large-scale battles, and economic and social simulations.
It will be released Apr. 26.
