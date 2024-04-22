Final Fantasy VII Rebirth No. 9 PS5 PSN EU download

Sony Corp. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division in Mar. 2024.

For the month, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ranked as the No. 9 PS5 PSN download in the EU.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the next chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project.

The title takes place five years after Final Fantasy VII Remake in which Cloud defeats Sephiroth amid a destroyed Midgar.

The final game includes Active Combat, Chocobo riding, and optional monster hunting.