Dragon’s Dogma II No. 27 Most Played Xbox title

Microsoft Corp. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II for the Xbox Series X|S ranked a Most Played Xbox title.

This month, Dragon’s Dogma II ranked as the No. 27 Most Played Xbox title.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.

The franchise has sold more than 10 million units to date.