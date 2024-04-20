PS5 No. 2 in Japan Apr. 14 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the PS5 sold 20,941 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Apr. 8 and Apr. 14.

For the period, the PS5 sold 16,455 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 4,486 units.

The PlayStation 5 sold 8.2 million units in the third quarter but lowered its sales forecast for the hardware amid declining profits in the sector.

The Game & Network Services Segment, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $9.3 billion in sales, an increase of 16 percent year-over-year. Operating income totaled $572 million, a significant decline of 26 percent from one year ago.

Sony cut its fiscal year sales forecast for the PS5 ending Mar. 31, 2024 to 21 million units from 25 million units. The hardware has sold 54.7 million units to date.

The company added there would be no plans to release major franchise titles the next fiscal year.