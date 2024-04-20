Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan Apr. 14 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 71,273 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Apr. 8 and Apr. 14.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 58,336 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 5,763 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 7,174 units in the period.

In Q3, Nintendo reported net sales of $4 billion, down six percent from the year prior. Net profit totaled $923 million, an increase of 18 percent year-over-year.

Between Oct. to Dec 2023, Nintendo sold 6.9 million Nintendo Switch units, a decline of 16.16 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 139.36 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.2 billion units to date.

The company increased the Switch hardware shipment forecast to 15.5 million units from 15 million units this fiscal year.

In addition, it increased its Switch software shipment forecast to 190 million units from 185 million units this