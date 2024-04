Valve Inc. this week said Sony Corp.’s Helldivers II ranked as a top-selling title in the latest sales data from the Steam division.

Between Apr. 9 and Apr. 16, Helldivers II ranked as the No. 1 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.