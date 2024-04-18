Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 4 at Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title at the Nintendo eShop.

This week, Super Mario Bros. Wonder ranked as the No. 4 best-selling title at the Best-Sellers All Games category.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D side-scrolling title in which the Wonder Flower can unlock an alternate parallel universe filled with surprising changes.

Playable characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, and Yoshi. New power-ups include Elephant Mario.

The final game includes four-player local co-op functionality.