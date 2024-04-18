Princess Peach: Showtime! No. 2 at Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling download title at the Nintendo eShop division.

This week, Princess Peach: Showtime! ranked as the No. 2 download title in the Best-Sellers All Games category.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is an action title in which Princess Peach must transform into various roles in order to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch.

Transformations include Swordfighter Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Pastry Chef Peach.