Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Spring Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Skull & Bones at $46.89, Baldur’s Gate 3 at $62.99, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle at $45.49, Mortal Kombat 1 at $34.99, Diablo IV – Digital Deluxe Edition at $44.99, Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition at $37.49, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition at $47.99.

The sale ends Apr. 19.