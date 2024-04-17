Dragon’s Dogma II No. 14 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Dragon’s Dogma II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Apr. 1 and Apr. 7, Dragon’s Dogma II sold 4,171 units to rank at No. 14 in software sales.

The title has sold 81,935 units to date.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.