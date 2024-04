Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the NIS America Spring 2024 Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 88 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers at $4.99, Disgaea 7 Digital Deluxe Edition at $55.99, RPG Maker MV at $14.99, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered at $14.99, The Caligula Effect: Overdose at $24.99, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Reverie at $39.99.

The sale ends Apr. 21.